“Shame on you” – Ghanaians descend on Obaapa Christy for publicly saying her ex-husband isn’t academically sound

A set of disappointed Ghanaians on the internet have called out Obaapa Christy for disgracing her ex-husband on live radio.

According to these netizens, it was very inappropriate for Obaapa Christy to describe Pastor Love as illiterate.

As opined by Obaapa’s disappointed fans, she could have described her ex-husband in a better light than what she did during the interview.

The attacks on Obaapa Christ followed after her most recent interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM.

During the interview, Obaapa Christy addressed the claims made by her ex-husband, Pastor Love, that he was responsible for writing her songs during their time together.

In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Obaapa Christy firmly denied these allegations, insisting that Pastor Love did not serve as her songwriter.

As stated by her; “Just like myself, Pastor Love is not academically sound, so it’s a lie that he was my songwriter.”

Despite this assertion, she acknowledged Pastor Love’s significant contributions to her career, emphasizing that while he played a vital role, the specific claim of being her songwriter was unfounded.

The singer’s comment comes after years of speculation and debate regarding the extent of Pastor Love’s involvement in her musical success.

Netizens Reactions…

Bawa Bless – I respect spouse who keep mute after separation because I always feel bad when they began exposing thier secrets out.

I think they should always keep mute and protect their dignity at least they have shared themselves before with fun so why expose ourselves now that there is separation.

Collins Darko – Which school did Adam and eve completed madam

Sally Asomaning-Gyimah – Did she really say that, because I be heard both of them speak n I can tell the woman is equally academically not sound. Sometimes some comments abt our exs are not necessary.