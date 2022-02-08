type here...
GhPageLifestyleShameless man comes under heavy fire for boldly bragging about cheating on...
Lifestyle

Shameless man comes under heavy fire for boldly bragging about cheating on his ‘supportive’ wife on social media

By Kweku Derrick
cheating husband twitter
- Advertisement -

A married Nigerian man who took to social media to unwrap his clandestine sexual affair with other women has been slammed heavily for cheating on his supportive wife.

The man, with the handle @Naijawatch on to Twitter, spoke highly of his wife while reacting to a story of how a lady jilted her penniless lover in Finland to further her education in Canada.

According to the lady’s narrative, she chose to focus on pursuing her PhD and becoming a successful career woman before prioritizing marriage. Hence, she took a bold decision to sacrifice love and relationship to reach her life goals.

Reacting to the post, the man praised his wife for not leaving him, as the woman did to her ex-lover, when he was broke.

He shared how his wife supported him with her all when he had nothing and even lifted him, adding that no matter how nice side chicks are he can never leave his wife.

He wrote, “Thank God my Mrs did not have this kind of mindset. I was broke, had nothing and she still believed in me and she lifted me. And this is why I tell my side chicks ‘no matter how e sweet reach, I can never leave my wife”

His comments triggered a new wave of heat as many people dragged him for being unfair and unfaithful to his wife.

The man, however, mustered the audacity to respond to the criticism from users who pounced on him like hungry vultures to condemn his infidelity.

He also revealed how he dazed the fire at home to prevent his wife from getting upset over his social media write-up.

Below are some of the exchanges between him and commentators on social media:

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 8, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    83 %
    3.2mph
    74 %
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News