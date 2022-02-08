- Advertisement -

A married Nigerian man who took to social media to unwrap his clandestine sexual affair with other women has been slammed heavily for cheating on his supportive wife.

The man, with the handle @Naijawatch on to Twitter, spoke highly of his wife while reacting to a story of how a lady jilted her penniless lover in Finland to further her education in Canada.

According to the lady’s narrative, she chose to focus on pursuing her PhD and becoming a successful career woman before prioritizing marriage. Hence, she took a bold decision to sacrifice love and relationship to reach her life goals.

Reacting to the post, the man praised his wife for not leaving him, as the woman did to her ex-lover, when he was broke.

He shared how his wife supported him with her all when he had nothing and even lifted him, adding that no matter how nice side chicks are he can never leave his wife.

He wrote, “Thank God my Mrs did not have this kind of mindset. I was broke, had nothing and she still believed in me and she lifted me. And this is why I tell my side chicks ‘no matter how e sweet reach, I can never leave my wife”

His comments triggered a new wave of heat as many people dragged him for being unfair and unfaithful to his wife.

The man, however, mustered the audacity to respond to the criticism from users who pounced on him like hungry vultures to condemn his infidelity.

He also revealed how he dazed the fire at home to prevent his wife from getting upset over his social media write-up.

Below are some of the exchanges between him and commentators on social media: