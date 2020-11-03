type here...
GhPage Entertainment Shameless politicians will sink so low for votes; don't be fooled- Nana...
Entertainment

Shameless politicians will sink so low for votes; don’t be fooled- Nana Aba Anamoah

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Nana Aba Anamoah politicians
Nana Aba Anamoah politicians
- Advertisement -

It is about that time again when politicians go power chasing and make that once in a year travel to their constituencies bearing carefully crafted messages all in the name of gaining power.

As part of the twisted politics we have witnessed in Africa for a prolonged period, politicians would even lick electorates’ feet to be in their good books during these times.

Once again, electorates’ minds and emotions will be their playing field before the December 2020 polls.

With their sugar-coated messages and promises, they will entice voters to forget the hardship they’ve been through for decades and to go queue up rain or shine to secure power.

The dodginess of an election year remains alive. The sudden benevolent showings by some of these stone-hearted political quacks will amaze you as they suddenly show concern by distributing goodies all in the name of gaining or retaining political power.

Nana Aba Anamoah believes that these strategies are fashioned to get voters’ minds off important issues and cast their votes based on likes and dislikes and tribal affiliations.

In a recent tweet, the media personality has cautioned all her followers to keep their eyes wide open and vote based on politicians’ competence and diligence.

Nana charged her followers and the Ghanaian populace to be vigilant and not be fooled by some of these sweet-tongued politicians whose only aim is to gain power and leave voters to their own fates.

Her tweet read, “Ugly Ugly politics. Shameless beings. They’ll sink so low to get our votes and abandon us later. Don’t fall for it. shine your eyes!!.”

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
74 %
1.6mph
40 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News