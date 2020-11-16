Sharaf Mahama visit Bole to inspire the youth through football (VIDEO)

The son of former President and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, Sharaf Mahama has visited his hometown Bole in the Northen Region.

In a video posted on his social media page, the Sharaf indicated that it has always been his family tradition of visiting the village every Christmas to celebrate with them but this time he together with his team decided to come on a different mission.

According to him, his mission is to inpire the youth of Bole through football since he is a footballer himself.

The video from Sharaf should when he stopped over at some prominent tourist destinations in the region to engage the youth in football before finally reaching his final destination Bole.

Being the son of a the flagbearer of a political party who is also vying for a second term in office, Sharaf was mobbed by several villagers clad in NDC regalia.

Watch the video below:

Some comments from his followers applauded him for going back to his roots to help them through football.