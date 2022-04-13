type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Bandle acquires 2022 Ferrari
Entertainment

Shatta Bandle acquires 2022 Ferrari

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Shatta Bandle has ended the first quarter of the year 2022 on some good notes and rich living vibes as he has acquired the latest version of Ferrari. He claims he purchased the ride at a cost of 98.000 million US dollars.

The self-acclaimed billionaire born Firdaus Iddrisu, better known as Shatta Bandle has shared a video of himself riding his new ride in town on social media.

According to his voice commentary in the background of the video, the diminutive social media star stated that he does not show off his wealth to bring people down, rather he is always making moves to motivate people.

He continued that to be a big boy has a price adding that if anyone wants to chill with the big boys they should follow who knows levels which in this case is him.

The Young Rich Nigga in the video went further to compare himself to award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido whom he tags as his ‘Boy’ who purchased a Lamborghini Aventador.

He captioned the video; “Congratulations ???? to myself I buy this Ferrari 98.000 million US dollars ?

Watch the video below

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 13, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    65 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News