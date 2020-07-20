Shatta Bandle’s father is dead

- Advertisement -

Sad News just in: Shatta Bandle’s father, Alhaji Iddrisu is dead, Ghpage has been credibly informed.

From our sources, the late Alhaji Iddrisu has been sick for some time now but all means to bring him back to life proved futile. He is said to have passed on this morning.

As at now, the information gathered is that Alhaji Iddrisu died after battling a short illness. The real cause hasn’t been yet to come out to the public.

Shatta Bandle is yet to make a first public statement after father’s demise.

PHOTO OF SHATTA BANDLE’S FATHER:

From Ghpage, we extend our condolences to the Iddrisu Family.