Shatta Bandle finally reveals why he has taken off the teeth Dr Louisa fixed for him

In a surprising turn of events, social media sensation, Shatta Bandle has explained the reason behind removing his recently fixed teeth.

Shatta Bandle, known for his flamboyant personality and viral moments, had initially gone viral for his visit to Charisma Dental Care in Accra on July 12.

There, under the care of Dr. Louisa Setakla, the wife of Dancehall artist Stonebwoy, he underwent a dental procedure to fix his ‘missing’ teeth.

However, just weeks after showcasing his new smile, Shatta Bandle was spotted on social media with his old ‘missing’ tooth once again, sparking confusion and speculation among his followers.

In an exclusive interview on TV3’s Showbiz 360 with Giovani Caleb, Shatta Bandle addressed the buzz and clarified his decision.

The social media star revealed that his motive behind the temporary dental upgrade was to challenge sceptics who doubted his financial capability.

He said; “People thought I don’t have money to fix teeth and I was just laughing at them, spending my money and leave them. Right now, I have fixed my teeth and taken it off and kept it in my shower.”

Shatta Bandle’s move to remove his new teeth seems to be part of his broader strategy to maintain his enigmatic and attention-grabbing persona.

By initially flaunting his dental makeover and then reverting to his previous state, he has once again captivated the public’s attention, reinforcing his status as a social media provocateur.