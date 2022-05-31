Shatta Bandle gets cosy with his baby mama (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian diminutive internet sensation, Shatta Bandle, has shared a video of himself on the internet getting cosy with his beautiful baby mama.

Although Shatta Bandle shared the video purposely to get Ghanaians talking but he shot himself in the foot in the process because the interior of his room didn’t match his boastful talks.

In this fast trending video, Shatta Bandle was resting his head on his baby mama’s breasts who was also enjoying every bit of the wholesome moment.

Alot of Ghanaians who have come across this video have expressed their shock as to how Shatta Bandle was able to get a beauty like that as his baby mama.

@ree.amponsah for instance wrote; So she will kiss him????yikez?I can only imagine?

Watch the video below to know more…

Shatta Bandle is enjoying life as it should be and critics should allow him to do whatever he wants on his social media pages.