type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Bandle gets cosy with his baby mama (Video)
Entertainment

Shatta Bandle gets cosy with his baby mama (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Bandle shows the face of his baby mama
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian diminutive internet sensation, Shatta Bandle, has shared a video of himself on the internet getting cosy with his beautiful baby mama.

Although Shatta Bandle shared the video purposely to get Ghanaians talking but he shot himself in the foot in the process because the interior of his room didn’t match his boastful talks.

In this fast trending video, Shatta Bandle was resting his head on his baby mama’s breasts who was also enjoying every bit of the wholesome moment.

Alot of Ghanaians who have come across this video have expressed their shock as to how Shatta Bandle was able to get a beauty like that as his baby mama.

@ree.amponsah for instance wrote; So she will kiss him????yikez?I can only imagine?

Watch the video below to know more…

Shatta Bandle is enjoying life as it should be and critics should allow him to do whatever he wants on his social media pages.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 31, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.3 ° F
    83.3 °
    83.3 °
    72 %
    2.3mph
    79 %
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News