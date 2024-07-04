type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Bandle likely to be arrested in Nigeria for breaching their law
Entertainment

Shatta Bandle likely to be arrested in Nigeria for breaching their law

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Shatta-Bandle
Shatta-Bandle

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian rich man Shatta Bandle is likely to be picked up by the Nigerian authorities for breaching their law.

Shatta Bandle happened to be one of the many celebrities who stormed the funeral and burial of veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu.

After the funeral, he visited Rudeboy of Psquare fame where he sprayed money on some fans who had gathered to meet him.

This gesture is against the Nigerian law and several celebrities have been arrested for a similar thing.

Following Shatta Bandle’s action some unhappy Nigerians have called on the EFCC to move and arrest the diminutive social media star.

Even though Shatta Bandle has come out to apologize for his actions, some Nigerians are still calling for his prosecution.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, July 4, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.6mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways