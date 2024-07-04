Self-acclaimed Ghanaian rich man Shatta Bandle is likely to be picked up by the Nigerian authorities for breaching their law.

Shatta Bandle happened to be one of the many celebrities who stormed the funeral and burial of veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu.

After the funeral, he visited Rudeboy of Psquare fame where he sprayed money on some fans who had gathered to meet him.

This gesture is against the Nigerian law and several celebrities have been arrested for a similar thing.

Following Shatta Bandle’s action some unhappy Nigerians have called on the EFCC to move and arrest the diminutive social media star.

Even though Shatta Bandle has come out to apologize for his actions, some Nigerians are still calling for his prosecution.

Watch the video below: