Shatta Bandle loses part of new teeth just a few weeks after showing off on social media – Photos

Recall that a few weeks ago, Social media sensation, Shatta Bandle found his smile again after the upper teeth he lost in an accident were expertly fixed by Dr Louisa, Stonebwoy’s wife.

Immediately after the fix, Shatta Bandle took to social media to proudly flaunt his new set of teeth plus his infectious smile.

Dr. Louisa Ansong also shared her excitement about the opportunity to work on Shatta Bandle’s teeth.

Well, just weeks after celebrating on social media, Shatta Bandle has lost a part of his fixed teeth.

In a new picture that’s currently trending on social media, a part of Shatta Bandle’s new teeth can be seen visibly broken.

The cause of this new broken tooth is yet to be disclosed by the social media star.

Netizens Reactions…

Nna Bright Austin – The guy is just careless.. I’ve had one particular artificial teeth in my mouth from 2009 till date.

Prestige Isaiah – He won’t stop chewing bones. That’s so sad!

Tauffiq Abubakar – I’m sure he went to chew bone

Gideon Do Hey – Lucky Dube once said “ I am going back to my root” The teeth are not comfortable in their new environment.