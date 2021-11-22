Shatta Bandle promises to give Davido a huge loan – Video

- Advertisement -

Shatta Bandle, a self-proclaimed Ghanaian billionaire has pledged to give Davido a substantial sum of money as a loan in a video that has gone rife on the internet.

Shatta Bandle, who is known for his humorous claims, can be heard saying in the video that; “You want to take a loan?” and proceeded to laugh at Davido.

We all know that Shatta Bandle doesn’t have the financial capacity to loan any amount of money to Davido who doesn’t even need “borrowed money” in the first place.

As usual, it was just one of his boastful talks for the cameras.

Meanwhile, after his die-hard fans sent him money prior to his birthday, the Afrobeats musician has disclosed that he will give away 250 million Nigerian Naira ($608,000; £450,000) to orphans in Nigeria.