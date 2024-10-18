Shatta Bandle welcomes his second child; Shares adorbale photos online

Ghanaian diminutive socialite, Shatta Bandle, has joyfully announced that he is now a proud father of two.

The internet personality, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and humorous videos, took to his Instagram page to share the news of his second child’s arrival with the world.



In a heartwarming post, Shatta Bandle shared photos of himself holding his newborn at the hospital’s maternity ward.

In one image, the beaming father cradled his child in his arms, smiling and stood proudly in the hospital.

Another image shows the baby sleeping peacefully in a very adorable manner.

Netizens Reactions…

@Hillbank – Congratulations my guy

@Bomaakopre – Congrats my son

@Danbuzzy – Congratulations Senior Man