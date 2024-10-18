GhPageNewsShatta Bandle welcomes his second child; Shares adorbale photos online
News

Shatta Bandle welcomes his second child; Shares adorbale photos online

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Bandle
Shatta Bandle

Ghanaian diminutive socialite, Shatta Bandle, has joyfully announced that he is now a proud father of two.

The internet personality, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and humorous videos, took to his Instagram page to share the news of his second child’s arrival with the world.

- GhPage


In a heartwarming post, Shatta Bandle shared photos of himself holding his newborn at the hospital’s maternity ward.

In one image, the beaming father cradled his child in his arms, smiling and stood proudly in the hospital.

Another image shows the baby sleeping peacefully in a very adorable manner.

Netizens Reactions…

@Hillbank – Congratulations my guy

-- AD --

@Bomaakopre – Congrats my son

@Danbuzzy – Congratulations Senior Man

author avatar
Armani Brooklyn
In the end, it wasn't death that surprised me but the stubbornness of life!
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, October 18, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
76.4 ° F
76.4 °
76.4 °
87 %
1.4mph
77 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways