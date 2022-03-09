“I painfully took care of you” – Hungry Shatta Mama cries, threatens to ‘curse’ Shatta Wale if he continues to abandon her

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale’s mother has debunked the popular perception that she has been crying for help as part of a calculated attempt to hype her son and his work.

She has reiterated the fact that she has been abandoned by Shatta Wale and has been rendered not only homeless but also hungry.

While Shatta Wale tours the world in private jets and sleeps in fancy hotels, his mother, has been moving from radio stations crying about neglect by his son…she has cried over her rent which was due and had resulted in her eviction.

In a new development, Shatta Mama has said she feels disappointed considering all that she went through to take care of Shatta Wale, and now his son does not want to offer assistance to her.

In an audio, Shatta Mama warned Shatta Wale to be careful else she would have to rain curses on his life.

“It was I who gave birth to Shatta.” I gave birth to him in the Police Hospital, and I went through a lot of pain. I went into labor after thirteen months and nine days of waiting. My hospital bills were paid.”

“I had him circumcised and paid for it. I was the only one who cared for my child until he was old enough to care for himself. When he was Bandana, I was his supporter. Even though he couldn’t compose music for almost a decade, I remained his supporter.”

“It was all down to me. This youngster is a product of my womb. I took care of him so that he could become Shatta Wale. Shatta Wale, who promised to do anything for me, didn’t even bring me to Kaneshie.”

“Ghanaians, I am really hungry.” I’m starving. Stop claiming that this is all a ruse. What’s the big deal? What kind of hype do I need at my age? For a long time, I’ve kept secrets from you. I simply haven’t been speaking. Everything I own has been taken away from me.”

“I’m going to tell you the truth. Should I return to sleeping on the streets at my age? Do you like sleeping in buses? I used to sleep in his bus, and if things are better now, shouldn’t he look after me?”

“Anyone who wants to aid me, including Ghanaians, pastors, and dignitaries, should do so because I am suffering.” Assist me in warning Shatta. I’ve been completely silent during all he’s done.”

“But this time, I’m going to say anything. I’m going to say everything. Take a look at Shatta’s treatment of me, his mother. If he has witnessed someone doing what he is doing to me since he arrived on Earth, he should continue. However, if this is not the case, the elders should counsel him on his actions.

“He shouldn’t make me say anything.” In the case, the elders should counsel him on his actions. He shouldn’t make me say anything.”