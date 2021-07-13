Michy and Becca fought over NAM1-Shatta Wale’s sister finally explains why Shatta dumped Michy

- Advertisement -

The sister and longest friend of Shatta Wale, Magdalene Love, finally opened up on what really caused the break of the relationship between Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy a couple of years ago.

According to Magdalene Love, among other things, Shatta Michy was having an affair with Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1, the CEO of collapsed Menzgold and Zylofone Media.

To make it even worse, Shatta Michy fought with Becca over NAM1 on countless occasions. Meaning, NAM1 was sleeping with both Shatta Michy and Becca at the same time.

Magdalene’s love also alleged Shatta Michy is a lesbian who brought girls to Shatta Wale’s house to have 3som with him many times.

The lady even claims Shatta Michy even invited her to join him have sex with Shatta Wale but she refused because she does not do 3som.

Watch the video of Magdalene Love making the allegations below

The fight between Michy and Love started when Michy made a statement claiming Magdalene Love was the person who caused her breakup with Shatta Wale.

Love gave Shatta Michy just 24 hours to retract her statement or face her wrath! Well, Michy did not apologize and retract so Love has been on her dropping filla after filla.