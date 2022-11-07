- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama Shatta Michy has called upon Ghanaians to remember her former lover in prayers.

According to Shatta Michy, the SM boss is going through a lot and needs God’s intervention before things get out of hand.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Shatta Michy spoke about her baby daddy’s most recent beef with Bulldog which has been trending on the internet for about a week now.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale accuses Bulldog of having a hand in Kwaw Kese’s manager’s death

Recall that in the heat of events, Shatta Wale accused Bulldog of having a hand in the death of Kwaw Kese’s former manager.

After Shatta’s accusations against Bulldog, a former member of the SM family, Wizla Finto also came out to point accusing fingers at Shatta for playing a role in the death of Ebony Reigns and Vybrant Faya.

According to him, Shatta Wale saw the two budding acts as a threat to his career and had to take grievous measures to eliminate them, only for him to attend Ebony’s funeral to shed fake tears “to confuse Ghanaians”.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale exposed over the death of Ebony and Vybrant Faya

Reacting to all these brouhahas, Shatta Michy has emotionally begged Ghanaians to remember her baby daddy in prayers because if anything bad happens to him, she and their son will also be affected.

She said;

“I would also like to beg Ghanaians to pray for the father of my child, Shatta Wale so that whatever he has gotten himself into will not bring him more problems. This is because if harm comes to me, it will affect me and our son too“

READ ALSO: I miss Michy – Shatta Wale makes shocking statement on live TV