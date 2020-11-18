- Advertisement -

Shatta Michy has given a quick reply to AJ Poundz for saying she’s not serious just because she has broken up with Shatta Wale.

Actress/Presenter AJ in an interview remarked that Shatta Michy’s decision to break up with acclaimed Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale was not the best.

AJ Poundz, however, in her statements pointed out that Shatta Michy is not serious to have left Wale after all these years.

Reacting to AJ Poundz statements, Michy said AJ Poundz shouldn’t project her fears on her, establishing that the Presenter is not wiser than God whom she listens to and gives her ideas.

Michy again blasted the Onua FM Presenter to focus her strengths on breastfeeding her child instead of poking her nose in her issues.

More to the point, Shatta Wale’s baby mama revealed that leaving Shatta is subtly the best decision as she has been able to build two houses and even enrolled herself into a Law school.

Michy, on social media as a reply to AJ Poundz wrote; “Dear @ajpoundz_gh ,pls don’t project your fears on me. My only advisor was God(intuition) & you’re not wiser than Him sis. It’s cuz of advisors like you that women are stuck in unfulfilling relationships. The fact that I built something with someone doesn’t mean he owes me, let’s not feel entitled. If I could for someone, I can equally do same & more for myself with the help of God.

For a girl that left all her belongings behind to acquiring 2 houses in less than 2 years of being single , enrolled myself in law school amongst other blessings, me sef I shock give God(In His time He makes all things beautiful) & I’m really enjoying His endless wonders . I doubt you’re done breastfeeding your baby, focus on that? #love #light.”