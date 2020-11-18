type here...
GhPage Entertainment Shatta Michy blasts AJ Pounds over her comment that's she's not serious
Entertainment

Shatta Michy blasts AJ Pounds over her comment that’s she’s not serious

By Mr. Tabernacle
AJ-Poundz-and-Shatta-Michy
AJ-Poundz-and-Shatta-Michy
- Advertisement -

Shatta Michy has given a quick reply to AJ Poundz for saying she’s not serious just because she has broken up with Shatta Wale.

Actress/Presenter AJ in an interview remarked that Shatta Michy’s decision to break up with acclaimed Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale was not the best.

AJ Poundz, however, in her statements pointed out that Shatta Michy is not serious to have left Wale after all these years.

READ ALSO: Shatta Michy is not serious – AJ Poundz launches fresh attack

Reacting to AJ Poundz statements, Michy said AJ Poundz shouldn’t project her fears on her, establishing that the Presenter is not wiser than God whom she listens to and gives her ideas.

Michy again blasted the Onua FM Presenter to focus her strengths on breastfeeding her child instead of poking her nose in her issues.

More to the point, Shatta Wale’s baby mama revealed that leaving Shatta is subtly the best decision as she has been able to build two houses and even enrolled herself into a Law school.

Michy, on social media as a reply to AJ Poundz wrote; “Dear @ajpoundz_gh ,pls don’t project your fears on me. My only advisor was God(intuition) & you’re not wiser than Him sis. It’s cuz of advisors like you that women are stuck in unfulfilling relationships. The fact that I built something with someone doesn’t mean he owes me, let’s not feel entitled. If I could for someone, I can equally do same & more for myself with the help of God.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

For a girl that left all her belongings behind to acquiring 2 houses in less than 2 years of being single , enrolled myself in law school amongst other blessings, me sef I shock give God(In His time He makes all things beautiful) & I’m really enjoying His endless wonders . I doubt you’re done breastfeeding your baby, focus on that? #love #light.”

Michy post
Michy post

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Accra
clear sky
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
70 %
1.3mph
0 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News