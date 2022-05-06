Shatta Michy celebrates birthday with baby bump photos

- Advertisement -

The former girlfriend of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Michy has revealed to the world that she is an expectant mother.

The beautiful mother of one is celebrating her 28th birthday today and has released some baby bump photos.

Michy, who is an actress and entrepreneur took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday and also announced her pregnancy.

Michy who was full of joy captioned her post; “Happy birthday MICHELLE DIAMOND LADY-ABA GBAGONAH ??? Meet my sweet bundle of joy”

This news comes as a surprise to Ghanaians as Michy has kept her relationship life off social media.

See photos below;

The actress has received congratulatory messages from family, friends and loved ones who are also sharing in her joy.

Michy and her former partner Shatta Wale went through a dramatic and nasty breakup in 2019 after many years of being together.

Shatta Wale was accused of being abusive and he also accused Michy of cheating. They both have a son together.