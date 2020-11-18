Shatta Michy is not serious – AJ Poundz launches fresh attack

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and television presenter, AJ Poundz has launched a fresh attack on Diamond Michelle popularly known as Shatta Michy in an interview she granted.

According to the Onua FM presenter, Shatta Michy’s decision to break up with acclaimed Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale was not the best.

Explaining her point, the mother of one mentioned that looking at how both (Michy and Wale) suffered in the initial stages of their relationship before Shatta Wale broke through, Michy should have stayed in spite of tough moments.

AJ Poundz, however, in her statements pointed out that Shatta Michy is not serious to have left Wale after all these years.

Again, the forthright media personality advised Michy to rescind her decision and go back to the Dancehall King only if she still loves him before it’s too late.

It’s not a new thing that Shatta Wale and baby Mama Shatta Michy are no more in a relationship. They had dated for 8 years and they had a son together called Majesty.

Shatta Michy months ago in a special convo with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku Show disclosed that she will never come back to Shatta Wale giving reasons that her purpose in the musician’s life is achieved.

