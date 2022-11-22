type here...
Shatta Michy questions Hajia4Real’s blogger for not publishing her fraud story on IG

By Mr. Tabernacle
Shatta Michy has questioned Hajia4Real’s blogger GH Hyper for not publishing his client’s alleged fraud story on the internet as he has been doing to others on his social media handles.

The Musician in an encounter with the official publicist of embattled Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real, GH Hyper, on the red carpet of the “Rythymz on the Runway’ asked him why he failed to share the story.

She who was being interviewed by GH Hyper confronted him while on the red carpet of the event hosted in Accra. Michy instead of only attracting attention to her presence at the event seized the moment to question the blogger.

Michy couldn’t fathom the reason why the blogger instead of posting the real news came defending and trying to switch the attention to the scandal by debunking the news of Hajia4Real’s arrest.

The story of the reported arrest of Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real has been one of the most dominating items across online news portals.

    Source:GHPAGE

