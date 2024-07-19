type here...
Shatta Wale 5some; One French lady and three Ghanaians (Video)
News

Shatta Wale 5some; One French lady and three Ghanaians (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale 4some; One French lady and three Ghanaians (Video)

Shatta Wale has openly confessed that he once had 4some with one Ivorian lady and three Ghanaians.

The award-winning musician made this revelation during a TikTok live session while interacting with his female fans.

As narrated by Shatta Wale and Pappi of the defunct 5X5 music group; Shatta Wale lined up the ladies inside his mansion and gave it to them one after the other.

According to Shatta Wale, the ladies were eager to get intimate with him because they’d heard that he has a big joystick and wanted to confirm.

When he was asked if he got tired while servicing the 4 ladies, Shatta Wale replied in the affirmative NO.

He bragged that it’s his talent to make women happy in bed.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

