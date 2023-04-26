- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has responded to Sarkodie less than 24 hours after the rapper challenged him to a boxing match at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The dancehall musician accepted to engage in the bout only if a 2-million-dollar winning prize was on the line.

Sarkodie threw out this challenge to his rival after he made an appearance at the boxing Arena to watch some boxing bouts organized by Max Boxing Promotions.

Asked to deliver a verdict on what he had witnessed so far, the ‘Non-Living Thing’ rapper expressed his happiness to be there and promised to return to watch more bouts going forward.

However, it was his challenge to Shatta Wale that caught the attention of many.

Watch the video below

Shatta Wale’s attention was brought to the request by his rival from a fan on Twitter.

In his response, the self-acclaimed “King of African Dancehall” said he was more than ready to enter the ring and show Sarkodie who was the superior fighter.

“The way ago beat am erh !!! He go tink say me I born am,” he responded

However, Shatta Wale has made one major condition for this boxing match: the winning prize must be a staggering $2 million.

“I Am down but make them put $ 2 million as winning price… If they make ready with the money make them call me !!,” he added.

Shatta Wale’s challenge has sparked a lot of interest and debate among fans and critics alike who have either applauded him or questioned his motives on whether he is actually serious about the challenge.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops and whether the two musicians will actually step into the ring together.