Dancehall musician Charles Nii Amarh Mensah, alias Shatta Wale, and four other accomplices in police custody “are in high spirit and doing well,” management of the Shatta Movement boss has said in an official statement.

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, Shatta Wale was denied bail and remanded into custody for one week.

This was after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of the creation and circulation of false news intended to cause fear and panic.

The dancehall star was later transferred to Ankaful Maximum Security Prison to serve his remand time until October 26, 2021, when he will re-appear in court.

Three others who appeared in court with him Kojo Owusu Koranteng (Nana Dope), Shatta’s personal assistant, Eric Vanetor (Gangee), a graphic designer and Iddrisu Yussif, a beautician were charged for abetment of criminal publication of false news.

A fourth accomplice has also been apprehended.

Updating fans of the dancehall star, his management has stated that “if we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today. Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear!“.

The statement continues that “management of Shatta Movement Music Production wishes to express appreciation to all Shatta Movement fans around the world and the public for their love and support at all times and especially in this moment of trial“.

“We wish to assure everyone that the African Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale and the other members of the team on remand at the Ankaful Maximum Security prison are in high spirit and doing well,” it added.

The statement shared by manager Hanson Nana Asiamah, aka Bulldog, on social media concluded that, “we humbly urge everyone to stay calm and safe. Management will continue to share updates with the public“.