GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale accused by his UK-based baby mama of neglecting their child...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale accused by his UK-based baby mama of neglecting their child – Details

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, has become embroiled in a legal battle with his UK-based baby mama over allegations of neglecting his fatherly duties.

The case centres around an alleged encounter Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armarh Jnr, had with a UK-based Ghanaian woman, which resulted in a pregnancy.

Reportedly, in February 2022, the Dancehall Musician supposedly invited the woman to his home, and they engaged in unprotected intercourse.

Approximately nine months later, the woman gave birth, claiming that the child is Shatta Wale’s.

However, Shatta Wale has allegedly refused to acknowledge or provide for the child. This refusal is reportedly linked to his new relationship with Maali, who comes from a well-off and respected family.

They are willing to overlook some of Shatta Wale’s questionable behaviour in the showbiz world, but they do not condone his involvement with multiple women and fathering children with them.

Unhappy with Shatta Wale’s actions, the baby mama decided to take legal action against him to ensure that he fulfilled his responsibilities as a father.

Source:GHPAGE

