GhPage Entertainment I don't have any fight with Pope Skinny - Shatta Wale
Source:Ghpage
Entertainment

I don’t have any fight with Pope Skinny – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
I don't have any fight with Pope Skinny - Shatta Wale
SM boss Shatta Wale has stated that he has no issue with his former right-hand man Pope Skinny as the latter has made people believe.

According to the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker, he is yet to understand all the rants from his former friend because he doesn’t know of any issue that made them go their seperate ways.

Narrating how he met Pope Skinny, he revealed that they met through a friend and after their first meeting the started clicking hence Pope Skinny decided to roll with him.

On why they are no more friends at the moment, he revealed that he has no issue with Pope Skinny adding that he(Shatta Wale) was rather having issues with his cousin Blade.

He continued that because of issue with Blade he asked him to come and park his car so he is sure someone told Pope Skinny something that got him angry.

Shatta disclosed that after the incident, he reliased Pope Skinny tweeting and saying things that are not true about him and that was what made them to part ways.

Watch the video below:

Wale disclosed that even if Pope Skinny didn’t understand anything he heard, he could have called him on phone or come over to his house to find out why.

He concluded that because of what happen he is now selective with whom he chooses as his friend or who to hang around with.

