type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale's alleged cousin attacks Michy again
Entertainment

Shatta Wale’s alleged cousin attacks Michy again

By Lizbeth Brown
Magdalene Love and Michy
- Advertisement -

Magdalene Love, who is the alleged cousin of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is bent on exposing Michy for reasons best known to her.

In a new Instagram post, Love made serious allegations against Shatta Wale’s baby mama and Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1.

According to Love, NAM1 footed the expenses for Michy to go under the knife to fix her boobs and tummy without the consent of Shatta Wale.

She also accused Michy of involving herself in an indecent act when she travelled to Nigeria with the social media sensation, Hajia4Real.

Magdalene Love further stated that she is not to blame for Shatta Wale and Michy’s break-up.

“How am I the cause of your break up oh Michy you like using me to play self pity but what did you do for Nam1 @nana_appiah_m to give you money to fix your breast and stomach while you were in a relationship with bra Nii and don’t tell me he knew about it cause you and I know he knew nothing or should we talk about the trip to Nigeria with @hajia4reall ???(what happens in Nigeria stays in Nigeria) which one you want us to talk about ????? the men or the women ? load… the bible says suffer not for the witch to live so my dear you messed with the wrong person. We continue tomorrow ????”.

See post below;

Love who was recently accused of being the secret lover of Shatta Wale claims she is fed up with being labelled the bad person as she is not done exposing Michy.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
61 %
5.1mph
75 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News