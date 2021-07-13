- Advertisement -

Magdalene Love, who is the alleged cousin of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is bent on exposing Michy for reasons best known to her.

In a new Instagram post, Love made serious allegations against Shatta Wale’s baby mama and Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1.

According to Love, NAM1 footed the expenses for Michy to go under the knife to fix her boobs and tummy without the consent of Shatta Wale.

She also accused Michy of involving herself in an indecent act when she travelled to Nigeria with the social media sensation, Hajia4Real.

Magdalene Love further stated that she is not to blame for Shatta Wale and Michy’s break-up.

“How am I the cause of your break up oh Michy you like using me to play self pity but what did you do for Nam1 @nana_appiah_m to give you money to fix your breast and stomach while you were in a relationship with bra Nii and don’t tell me he knew about it cause you and I know he knew nothing or should we talk about the trip to Nigeria with @hajia4reall ???(what happens in Nigeria stays in Nigeria) which one you want us to talk about ????? the men or the women ? load… the bible says suffer not for the witch to live so my dear you messed with the wrong person. We continue tomorrow ????”.

See post below;

Love who was recently accused of being the secret lover of Shatta Wale claims she is fed up with being labelled the bad person as she is not done exposing Michy.