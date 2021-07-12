- Advertisement -

The alleged cousin of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known as Love has threatened to expose Michy in a post on social media.

The lady known as Magdalene Love dared Shatta Wale’s baby mama to reveal why she left the musician’s house.

According to Love, she has had enough of Michy always playing the victim and using her as a cover.

Love gave Michy a 24-hour ultimatum to spill the truth to Ghanaians or face her wrath.

“Michy I give you 24hrs to tell Ghanaians the truth. Enough is enough I’m done with you using me to cover your shame acting as a victim. I have a family to protect and a lot of people look up to me. Get ready cause you and your Nana Appiah must let everyone know why you left your baby father’s house”, Love wrote on Instagram.

See post below;

It is not actually known what triggered Magdalene Love’s outburst on social media but it’s obvious she is not happy about it.

Love was recently accused of having a sexual relationship with Shatta Wale who is believed to be her cousin.