Shatta Wale allegedly arrested and detained by EOCO

Trending reports on social media allege that African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has been arrested and detained by the EOCO.

The news was first shared by controversial socialite, Ibrah 1, on his social media pages.

Yet to be confirmed reports have it that the music icon has been charged with money laundering and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) confirmed that it carried out a lawful search at the residence of Shatta Wale.

According to the anti-fraud unit, it was part of a joint operation with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Justice Department.

In a press release issued on August 5, 2025, EOCO said the search was conducted at Shatta Wale’s Trassaco Valley Phase 1 home in Accra by its Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU).

The operation, according to EOCO, was undertaken in response to a 2023 request from the FBI and the US Department of Justice relating to financial crimes committed by Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving an 86-month prison sentence in the United States.

The search led to the seizure of a 2019 Lamborghini Urus believed to be one of the assets linked to Amuah’s criminal enterprise. EOCO revealed that the car was in Shatta Wale’s possession.

