Shatta Wale allegedly faces FBI extradition

Shatta Wale’s legal woes appear far from over as fresh reports suggest international security agencies are now closely monitoring his case.

The musician, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., was detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in connection with a controversial yellow Lamborghini Urus.

The luxury vehicle was linked to Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian currently serving a jail term in the United States. According to investigators, the car was flagged by the FBI as stolen property and proceeds of crime.

The EOCO first seized the car in May 2025 and subsequently invited Shatta Wale for questioning, which led to his detention.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale finally meets his bail conditions

Speaking on his popular radio programme, The Black Pot, today, media personality Blakk Rasta disclosed that he had held a lengthy meeting with EOCO’s Executive Director, Raymond Archer, over the case.

“What was supposed to be a ten-minute discussion turned into a meeting that lasted more than three hours,” Blakk Rasta revealed.

According to him, the dancehall artist’s lack of cooperation has only deepened the FBI’s interest in the matter.

“My information is that the FBI has become overly interested in this case. Last month, Interpol stated that Ghana has become the largest hub for stolen cars in the world.

That is terrible. Anybody who steals cars around the world is looking for Ghana. It is a lucrative business that has made a lot of people rich illegally,” – He stressed.

Blakk Rasta further warned that if Shatta Wale fails to provide the necessary information to aid investigations and help identify the leaders of the stolen car syndicate, he may be extradited abroad to face charges.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale allegedly arrested and detained by EOCO