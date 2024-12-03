type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale allegedly gets his mother an accommodation
Entertainment

Shatta Wale allegedly gets his mother an accommodation

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta-Wale-and-mother
Shatta-Wale-and-mother

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, according to information reaching our news desk, has finally secured accommodation for his mother.

It would be remembered that weeks ago, it was in the news that Mad. Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, who is the biological mother of Shatta Wale, has been homeless and now perching with family members.

One time, the former manager of Shatta Wale, Bulldog, even alleged that Medikal’s mother had been the one providing accommodation for the musician’s mother but he is always on social media bragging about being rich.

While all these allegations and speculations were ongoing, Shatta Wale never said anything, but his fans maintained that the mother of their favourite musician was staying in an apartment and the rumours in town were false.

In a new development to the issue, a netizen has revealed that Shatta Wale recently sorted out his mother’s accommodation problem and now wonders what people would say about him.

The post reads, “As Shatta Wale provide Accommodation For his Mom, What will Yaanom Say now.”

See screenshot below:

Shatta Wale post - GhPage
Shatta Wale post
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
2.6mph
40 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways