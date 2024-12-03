Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, according to information reaching our news desk, has finally secured accommodation for his mother.

It would be remembered that weeks ago, it was in the news that Mad. Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, who is the biological mother of Shatta Wale, has been homeless and now perching with family members.

One time, the former manager of Shatta Wale, Bulldog, even alleged that Medikal’s mother had been the one providing accommodation for the musician’s mother but he is always on social media bragging about being rich.

While all these allegations and speculations were ongoing, Shatta Wale never said anything, but his fans maintained that the mother of their favourite musician was staying in an apartment and the rumours in town were false.

In a new development to the issue, a netizen has revealed that Shatta Wale recently sorted out his mother’s accommodation problem and now wonders what people would say about him.

The post reads, “As Shatta Wale provide Accommodation For his Mom, What will Yaanom Say now.”

