Home Entertainment Shatta Wale allegedly sacks all his militants
Entertainment

Shatta Wale allegedly sacks all his militants

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta-Wale-Militants
Shatta Wale allegedly sacks all his militants
Rumour going around has it that SM boss Shatta Wale has axed his militants from his Shatta Movement empire.

The Dancehall artiste confirmed that Natty Lee, Addi Self, Captan, and Joint 77 are no more part of his Shatta Movement family.

Their sacking was made public by an international fan of Shatta Wale who is known on social media as Shatta Bianca.

Also Read: Shatta Wale warns Bulldog not to talk about Medikal and Eno’s beef

Shatta Bianca in a series of Facebook posts revealed that Natty Lee, Addi Self, Joint 77 and Captan are no longer part of the SM camp, but they are still using the brand’s name in their day-to-day activities.

She wrote, “LOYALTY IS NOT FRENEMY…WE DON’T STAND ON OTHER’S SHINE TO PUT DIRT IN OTHERS EYES AS WELL BLINDFOLD OTHERS WHY IS IT THAT SO MANY USE THE SHATTAMOVEMENT TO HYPE THEMSELVES WHEN BEHIND ALL THIS IS NOT EVEN ANYTHING GOOD ?? HOW MANY OF YOU DID DIRTY THE NAME OF SHATTA WALE? HOW MANY BE A DISGRACE TO THE MOVEMENT !? SOME WILL KNOW WHY I TALK THIS WAY AND SOME WILL NOT KNOW. #SHATTABIANCA.”

See screenshot below:

Shatta-Wale
Shatta Bianca post

Also Read: Video of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale having fun together at 4syte mansion surfaces online

Shatta Bianca then added, “ADDI SELF NATTY LEE AND JOINT SHOULDN’T USE SHATTA MOVEMENT TO HYPE THEMSELVES! “

However, Shatta Wale in commenting confirmed the disbanding of the militants. 

He wrote, “THANK YOU MOST PEOPLE THINK THEY ARE STILL WITH ME BUT DEM SELL OUT LONG TIME … THANK YOU FOR THE OBSERVATION MANY WILL FIGHT YOU FOR THIS BUT STAY LOYAL .. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WHITES AND BLACKS .”

See screenshot below:

Shatta-Wale-2
Shatta-Wale-post
