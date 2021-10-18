Shatta Wale allegedly shot by unknown gunmen

- Advertisement -

In a post circulating on social media, Ghanaian Dancehall Musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah popular as Shatta Wale has been allegedly shot by unknown gunmen at East Legon this evening.

The Musician is said to be in a critical condition and is currently being admitted to an emergency unit at a hospital (yet to be known) in Accra after the incident.

This piece of information was shared in a screenshot by Shatta Wale’s Personal Assistant, Nana Dope on Snapchat. He said the gunmen are on the run.

He however has asked Ghanaians to keep Shatta Wale in their prayers.

This news comes weeks after Bishop Stephen Akwasi popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe revealed that doom awaits Shatta Wale.

Jesus Ahuofe in an interview with Nana Romeo disclosed that Shatta will be shot on October 18th 2021 which is today.

