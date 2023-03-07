Recall that in November last year, Kwaw Kese is urged the Ghana Police Service to look into murder allegations made by Shatta Wale against his former manager Bulldog in connection to the death of the late Fennec Okyere.

Fennec Okyere was Kwaw Kese’s manager until 2014 when he was shot dead by some unknown assailants at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road in Accra.

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale suggested Bulldog had a hand in Okyere’s death amid their revived social media feud.

The controversial dancehall musician claimed he has exclusive information that could implicate Bulldog and he’s ready to tell the court everything he knows without mincing words.

Bulldog who later stormed the internet to clarify Shatta Wale’s allegations sued Shatta Wale for defamation.

Bulldog in a writ filed at the Accra High Court seeked damages for defamation and malicious publication of falsehood against him made by Shatta Wale.

Among the reliefs being sought by Bulldog include;

A declaration of the Court that the series of publications made by Defendant as particularised in the Statement of Claim are defamatory to Plaintiff. A declaration of the Court that the series of publications made by the Defendant in the Statement of Claim are malicious. An order of the Court directed at the Defendant to on all his social media pages or accounts, make a publication on seven (7) consecutive days of an unqualified retraction of and unreserved apology for the defamatory words that the Defendant has published about the Plaintiff, such retraction and apology to be vetted and approved by the Plaintiff’s lawyers. An order of the Court for perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant, his agents, workmen, assigns and servants from publishing or further publishing any defamatory words against the Plaintiff. General damages for defamation. Special damages for defamation. Punitive damages for the malicious publication of falsehood against the Plaintiff. Cost, and Any other orders or remedies that the Court may deem fit

The two finally met in court today and the video below gives concrete details about what actually happened.

