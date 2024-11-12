Shatta Wale And Maali To Welcome A First Child

Recalled that dancehall enigma, following his appearance on Efia Odo’s podcast, described his girlfriend, Maali, “A perfect match”?

According to Shatta Wale, “Maali is like my perfect match. She is just supportive, that is all. Sometimes, she makes me feel so bad when I am talking to her. I feel like I should have met her earlier. She is very sweet.”

Well, the duo is expecting a baby very soon, per the information available at the news desk of Gh Page.

It all started when Maali took to her official Instagram page to post pictures that suggested that she was pregnant and would be delivering very soon.

Following her post, netizens were in a state of confusion as they pondered over the man behind the pregnancy until Shatta Wale posted a video of the two chopping love, with Maali being pregnant.