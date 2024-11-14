GhPageNewsShatta Wale's girlfriend Maali gives birth - Photos
Shatta Wale’s girlfriend Maali gives birth – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale and Maali welcome thier baby - Photos
Shatta Wale and Maali welcome thier baby - Photos

The latest parents in town are Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali.

Recall that just about three days ago, Shatta Wale shared an adorable video of himself happily dancing together with pregnant Maali.

In the video, Shatta Wale and Maali both rocked white outfits as they cheerfully danced together.

God being so good, just days after Shatta shared the adorable moment with the public, Maali has safely delivered at the hospital.

Currently, the gender of the baby and other vital information pieces of information have been kept under wraps.

Maali

