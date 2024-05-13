Entertainment critic Sally Mann is still angry with Medikal and Shatta Wale‘s action against MzGee and United Television and has called for their immediate ban.

Sally Mann wonders how long it would take for the media to take action against the duo for always disrespecting them.

According to her, if a severe action is not taken against the two musicians, they would continue to disrespect the media and others might also choose to follow that part as well.

She stated that this is not the first time the two have recorded a video to rain insults on Presenters, producers and others.

Sally Mann thinks that a permanent ban on Shatta Wale and Medikal is the only way to prevent them from abusing the media regularly.

Medikal was interviewed by MzGee a week ago on United Showbiz Show following his successful performance in London. He was asked about his baby mama Fella Makafui but he verbally abused MzGee for asking him questions about her when he wanted her to talk about his show.

Hours later, Shatta Wale and his insane “godmother,” Afia Schwarzenegger, fueled the flames by disparaging MzGee with a litany of expletives.