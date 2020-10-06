type here...
GhPage News Shatta Wale and Sarkodie fans clash again on social media
News

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie fans clash again on social media

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Shatta Wale and Sarkodie fans clash again on social media
Sarkodie-Shatta-Wale-50 Cent-Snoop-dogg
- Advertisement -

Days ago a video went viral of SM boss Shatta Wale and Sarkodie hanging out in a night club in Tema which happens to be the first time the two superstars are hanging out after their long feud.

Well, Sarkodie has been trending after he announced that he would be releasing his new project very soon.

Going forward, he even dropped a snippet of one of the projects with King Promise which also received a lot of applause from fans and followers of both artiste.

But looks like the move has angered some fans of Shatta Wale who took to Twitter to post a post of Shatta Wale and American rapper 50 Cent with the caption trolling the Tema-based rapper.

The SM fan captioned the photo:

“It’ll take Sarkodie 50 years before he can get a picture with 50 Cent”

See screenshot below:

But his caption angered some Sarknatives who dug deep into their archives and brought out a photo of Sarkodie with Snoop Dogg also responding that it would also take a century for Shatta Wale to win a BET award.

He responded; “it will take Shatta Wale a century to win B.E.T”

See screenshot below:

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
5.1mph
20 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News