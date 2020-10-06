- Advertisement -

Days ago a video went viral of SM boss Shatta Wale and Sarkodie hanging out in a night club in Tema which happens to be the first time the two superstars are hanging out after their long feud.

Well, Sarkodie has been trending after he announced that he would be releasing his new project very soon.

Going forward, he even dropped a snippet of one of the projects with King Promise which also received a lot of applause from fans and followers of both artiste.

But looks like the move has angered some fans of Shatta Wale who took to Twitter to post a post of Shatta Wale and American rapper 50 Cent with the caption trolling the Tema-based rapper.

The SM fan captioned the photo:

“It’ll take Sarkodie 50 years before he can get a picture with 50 Cent”

But his caption angered some Sarknatives who dug deep into their archives and brought out a photo of Sarkodie with Snoop Dogg also responding that it would also take a century for Shatta Wale to win a BET award.

He responded; “it will take Shatta Wale a century to win B.E.T”

