- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste and Shatta Movement boss Shatta Wale has finally released the date for his concert which is to be held online via all his social media handles.

His new announcement comes barely a week after he revealed that he is planning to have a concert so his fans scattered all around the world can enjoy in this hard time where the deadly coronavirus is killing people.

Also Read: Shatta Wale to organize a concert for his fans amid coronavirus scare

According to Shatta Wale in his new post, the concert dubbed ‘Faith Concert’ comes off on April 4 at his East Legon Ship mansion with no guest and no gate fees just live streaming.

He shared:” 4th April, 2020! Faith Concert Live Ship Mansion A virtual concert, No Audience, No Gate fee Just Streaming! “

See screenshot below: