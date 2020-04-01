- Advertisement -

Dancehall King inna da whole Ghana Shatta Wale has announced to his numerous fans that henceforth he is only going to perform with a live band just like his other colleagues.

According to Shatta Wale, his online concert which is scheduled to come off this Saturday is going to be with his newly acquired band known as the Shatta Movement band.

He said in an interview: “My virtual concert is going to be more live band kind of performance. I’ve just bought live brand equipment, and so now onward, it’s going to be more live band, and less miming performances from me”

Shatta Wale has come under various bashing on social media after some netizens jumped on him saying he can’t perform with a live band and what he knows how to do best is just to mime.

Although he has tried playing with a live band before, many people didn’t enjoy him as they would have if it was to be him singing along to his thousand and one songs.