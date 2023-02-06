- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has hurled insults at radio presenters Abeiku Santana and Andy Dosty over claims of being biased towards him.

During his performance at his concert in Takoradi, the ‘My Level’ hitmaker slammed Abeiku Santana for comparing his historic feature with Beyonce to Sarkodie’s ‘Stir It Up’ remix with the late Bob Marley.

He also attacked Andy Dosty for siding with Blogger Ameyaw Debrah after the latter claimed her (Shatta Wale) threatened him.

“Now I have made them confused. Because I have featured Beyonce so you want to counter me with Sarkodie. Tell those radio presenters, Andy Dosty and Abeilku Santana, your mothers.

Sometimes, when I speak my mind, people ask why I do. Recently, I was listening to radio and I heard Andy Dosty interviewing Ameyaw Debrah, Ameyaw Debrah said I threatened to kill him. So Andy Dosty, you kept asking, whether he didn’t feel threatened. Herh Andy Dosty you are a fool“, Shatta Wale angrily noted.

It can be recalled that Shatta Wale described Sarkodie’s feature with Bob Marley was nothing special and cannot comprehend why it’s being hyped on social media.

Watch the video below;

This statement by Shatta Wale has garnered mixed reactions from social media users as others condemned his utterances and others hailed praises at him.

Read some comments below;

The Neutral stated; “Why can’t he just focus on his craft. Why mention Sarkodie again”.

Kobe Central added; “This guy is always complaining about something that his fans alone understands”.

Denzine Denniz commented; “You do all this and later come and say people spread bad news about you meanwhile you’re the same person propagating it”.

Imam Hajj wrote; “Until it touches your darling boys, you won’t understand. We all react to issues differently but don’t try to sabotage somebody’s brand and hard work. Shatta is their cure pill. He will deal with them”.

Lindon Comedy had this to say; “Abeiku was standing in front of him whiles he still insult him. Weird”.

Kofi Daeshaun also added; “SHATTA give it to them. The war no start sef”.