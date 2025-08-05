Shatta Wale begged us not to make the seizure of his Lamborghini Urus car public because it would destroy his brand- EOCO

The EOCO has released a communique to expose dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale following their visit to his house.

In the communique, the EOCO confirmed reports of storming the musician’s house with guns, adding that they seized a car that doesn’t belong to the musician.

“The operation which was undertaken by the Surveillance and Asset recocery Unit (SARU) of WOCO led to the discovery and seizuere of a 2019 Lamborghini Urus which the FBI and the justice department have tied to the proceeds of the criminal enterprise of one Nana Kwabena Amuah who is currently serving an 86 month sentence for several financial crimes in the US”, part of the communique said.

It adds that “the car was seized from one Charles Nii Armag, aka Shatta Wale. The officers were professional and civil and the search and seizures occurred without incident”.

However, the EOCO claims “Nik Armah had pleaded with officers that he did not want the seizure to be made public be the use of the vehicles was a big part of his brand and if his supporters saw the vehicle being driven away in the company of EOCO, it would destroy his brand”.