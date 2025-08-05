type here...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale begged us not to make the seizure of his Lamborghini Urus car public because it would destroy his brand- EOCO

By Mzta Churchill

The EOCO has released a communique to expose dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale following their visit to his house.

In the communique, the EOCO confirmed reports of storming the musician’s house with guns, adding that they seized a car that doesn’t belong to the musician.

READ ALSO: I haven’t eaten for the past 3 days but I did a campaign song for you- Evangelist Akwesi Nyarko tells President Mahama

“The operation which was undertaken by the Surveillance and Asset recocery Unit (SARU) of WOCO led to the discovery and seizuere of a 2019 Lamborghini Urus which the FBI and the justice department have tied to the proceeds of the criminal enterprise of one Nana Kwabena Amuah who is currently serving an 86 month sentence for several financial crimes in the US”, part of the communique said.

It adds that “the car was seized from one Charles Nii Armag, aka Shatta Wale. The officers were professional and civil and the search and seizures occurred without incident”.

However, the EOCO claims “Nik Armah had pleaded with officers that he did not want the seizure to be made public be the use of the vehicles was a big part of his brand and if his supporters saw the vehicle being driven away in the company of EOCO, it would destroy his brand”.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I haven’t eaten for the past 3 days but I did a campaign song for you- Evangelist Akwesi Nyarko...

Remember God is not asleep, you will make the NDC go out of power- Shatta Wale speaks after EOCO...

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, August 5, 2025
23.8 C
Accra

Also Read

Sammy Gyamfi chops Serwaa Amihere- Afia Schwar alleges

9 Lesser-Known Facts About Daddy Lumba That Will Surprise You

Daddy Lumba

Video of Theresa Abebrese cheering Daddy Lumba

Theresa Abeberese and Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba used and dumped Theresah Abebrese – Angry family speaks

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways