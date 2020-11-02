Shatta Wale has got social media buzzing as he got all lovey-dovey with actress and TV host Benedicta Gafah.

In a post on Instagram months ago Shatta Wale got his fans and followers confused as he shared a picture of Benedicta with the caption, “And God blessed me with another bestie”.

Shatta’s post seemed to affirm earlier claims that he and his bestie, Efia Odo, had finally cut ties since they were known to have had some unsettled issues.

However, in another Instagram post, Shatta later shared a picture of Efia Odo naming her his lifetime bestie- putting to bed all claims of a possible beef between himself and the actress.

Taking to the comments section, Efia Odo seemed to have jabbed Benedicta with her comment which read, “Anyone else is temporary.”

However, Shatta for the first time since the little back and forth on social media met with his new bestie and it was beautiful to watch.

Hugging and exchanging pecks, they have gotten fans drooling over their public display of affection.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

A picture of both Shatta Wale and Benedicta has spread all over social media with the inscription “Save the Date” suggesting both celebrities were beyond just besties.

Meanwhile, Shatta took time out to give a few dating tips to male listeners on how to treat their women.

The Dancehall act explained that women should never feel intimidated in a relationship and that they should be allowed to be themselves with no fear.

He stated that men should learn to be loyal to their women and added that good communication in every relationship is key.