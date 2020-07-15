Over the years, Shatta Wale has always had several female besties and he never fails to let the world know who is rocking his world.

Well, after flaunting Efia Odo, Wendy Shay, and even Tacha from Nigeria as Besties, Shatta Wale now has a new bestie.

Shatta Wale is now showing off his former record label mate, Benedicta Gafah as his new bestie all over social media.

Benedict Gafah who is believed to be the former girlfriend of popular Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Obinim is now Shatta Wale’s pal.

We can’t be sure if the feeling is mutual or otherwise but knowing how women are naturally attracted to Shatta Wale and his money, it won’t be too hard to guess her feelings right now.

Sharing a pretty photo of Benedicta Gafah on his Instagram page, Shatta Wake wrote: “God Gave Me Another Bestie ? @empress_dictabee

Well, we can only wish the new besties well. We all know how it will end …. wink