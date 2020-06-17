The former right-hand man of Shatta Wale, Ara-B after months of threatening to expose the true father of Majesty has finally dropped the bombshell.

It would be remembered that when Shatta Wale and Ara-B got into a fight years ago, the latter made mention that Shatta Wale wasn’t the biological father of Majesty.

This heightened suspicion with some social media users allegding that Majesty looks like Ara-B so he might be saying the truth.

In a new twist to the story, Ara-B speaking with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM has reacted to rumours that he is the father of Majesty.

According to him, he is not the father of Majesty even though they might look alike adding that he never had any relationship with Michy.

Without mincing words, Ara B declared Majesty as nobody’s son but that of Shatta Wale.

“I never ever did anything with Mitchell. I would like to use this opportunity to clear the air. Majesty is not my son. He’s not anybody’s son but Shatta Wale’s son”, he honestly confessed.

In the interview, Ara B who was once the hypeman and backup singer for Shatta Wale’s stage performance also expressed his regret at leaving the camp.