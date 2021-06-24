- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been caught in another embarrassing situation days after he was called out by trolls on social media for wearing a fake outfit.

Earlier this week, the self-acclaimed richest artiste in Ghana was busted for wearing a knock off of popular jeans brand DSQAURED2 that he claimed to have bought for $815.00.

While Ghanaians on social media are still getting over the awkward moment, Shatta Wale has landed himself in yet another controversy online.

In the early hours of Thursday, Shatta Wale flaunted a briefcase filled with bundles of dollar notes on his Facebook page, in an attempt to throw shade at his critics.

A few moments later, he was exposed by social media users who combed the internet to find the real source of the photo.

Unfortunately for Shatta Wale, similar photos were found online proving that he stole the pictures and did not own the money he tried to proclaim.

Check out the photo below.