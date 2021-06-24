Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been caught in another embarrassing situation days after he was called out by trolls on social media for wearing a fake outfit.
Earlier this week, the self-acclaimed richest artiste in Ghana was busted for wearing a knock off of popular jeans brand DSQAURED2 that he claimed to have bought for $815.00.
While Ghanaians on social media are still getting over the awkward moment, Shatta Wale has landed himself in yet another controversy online.
Unfortunately for Shatta Wale, similar photos were found online proving that he stole the pictures and did not own the money he tried to proclaim.
Check out the photo below.