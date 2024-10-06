Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his new girlfriend Maali have welcomed their new baby according to rumours coming in.

Shatta Wale as part of thanking Maali for giving him another child has surprised her with a brand new Range Rover Velar worth millions of Ghana cedis.

Taking to their social media handles, the two shared pictures of the car with the Gringo hitmaker congratulating his baby mama for a successful delivery.

He posted: “Congratulations Maali, this is a gift for being the mother of my child”

Congratulations to them.