‘I swear this boy for go jail’-Shatta Wale calls for the ‘arrest’ of the blogger Nana Aba humiliated

Shatta Wale has joined in with his reaction after Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, and Serwaa Amihere embarrassed a blogger during the ‘Next TV Star’ audition on GhOne TV.

The blogger found himself in hot waters after coming face-to-face with Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo at the studios of GHOne TV to be auditioned.

The three top media personalities roasted the blogger when he appeared before them on the Next TV Star auditioning.

Apparently, that blogger with GHBase.com, Journalist Albert, known popularly as Bongo Ideas has denigrated the three media persons countless times.

As a perfect shot for them to vent out her anger, Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo blasted the blogger and told him to walk out of the premises with his head bowed down in shame.

Reacting to the news, Self-acclaimed Dancehall Artiste shared the video and jokingly said the blogger must go to jail precisely the Ankaful Prison where he served a week on remand for what he did.

“MR why should I … if I talk say school no go far, u ppl go talk nonsense ..Twitter educated ppl see ur fam oo… I swear this boy for go jail …ankaful.”

Meanwhile, the blogger has spoken.

According to the blogger, after the humiliation by award-winning broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo, things got worse as some workers of GhOne started calling him a thief.

