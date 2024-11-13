Shatta Wale Can End Your Career So Becareful- Ajagurajah Warns Black Sherif

GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale Can End Your Career So Becareful- Ajagurajah Warns Black Sherif
Controversial spiritualist, Ajagurajah has waded into the Shatta Wale- Black Sherif beef that has caused a stir online.

Ajagurajah has warned Black Sherif to be very careful with Shatta Wale because the latter is extremely dangerous.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Ajagurajah implored Black Sherif to read about the history of Shatta Wale, as he revealed that the musician has ended numerous careers.

The spiritualist mentioned Shatta Michy, Pope Skinny, and Yaa Pono, just to mention a few celebrities whose careers ended because they had a feud with Shatta Wale.

According to Ajagurajah, Stonebwoy is very spiritual and powerful, hence, Shatta Wale would have ended his career just like he did to other industry players who challenged him.

He advised Black Sherif to squash his beef with Shatta Wale, else, if he faces the wrath of the musician, his career would be at stake.

