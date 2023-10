- Advertisement -

The anticipation towards Shatta Wale’s concert in Wolverhampton-London has come to a halt and fans are displeased.

The event was scheduled for November 4th, 2023, at The Hangar, and promised electrifying performance from the reggae dancehall act.

However, a sudden turn of events has led to the disappointing cancellation as reported by the management.

In an official statement released by the management of Shatta Wale, the disappointing news was delivered.

Check it out below