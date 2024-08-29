Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to a DanceHall Battle at Accra Sports Stadium to settle the Dancehall King dispute

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has thrown down the gauntlet to his long-time rival Stonebwoy, challenging him to a dancehall battle at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This challenge aims to finally settle the ongoing debate over who truly holds the title of “Dancehall King” in Ghana.

Shatta Wale made this bold announcement through a Facebook post, where he invited Stonebwoy to face off in a grand showdown.

The post quickly gained traction, sparking excitement among fans of both artists who have long been divided over who deserves the crown.

The proposed battle at Accra Sports Stadium would be a monumental event in the Ghanaian music industry, given the intense rivalry between the two stars.

Over the years, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have both claimed the “Dancehall King” title, leading to frequent clashes and debates among their supporters.

If Stonebwoy accepts the challenge, this event could be one of the most significant musical showdowns in Ghana’s history.

-- AD --

It would offer both artists a platform to showcase their talents, resolve their differences, and finally determine who reigns supreme in the dancehall scene.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Stonebwoy’s response to Shatta Wale’s challenge. Should he accept, the Accra Sports Stadium will undoubtedly be the venue for a historic night in Ghanaian music.