type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale 'chopped' Emelia Brobbey while dating Michy - Insider
Entertainment

Shatta Wale ‘chopped’ Emelia Brobbey while dating Michy – Insider

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale chopped Emelia Brobbey while dating Michy - Insider
Shatta-Wale-Michy-Magluv and Emelia-Brobbey
- Advertisement -

Magdalene Love aka Magluv has once again dropped a bombshell and this time around has fingered Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey as some of the female celebs Shatta Wale has slept with.

According to her, Emelia despite knowing that Shatta Wale was in a relationship with Michy as at that time was always ready to come and warm his bed adding that she even sometimes call to say she miss him.

Emelia Brobbey into her blasting because she claims the actress threw shades at her (Love) during an interview with Michy.

Playing parts of the interview in which the actress asked Michy about a lady she believes to have caused her breakup with Shatta, Love called Emelia Brobbey a hypocrite.

She further wondered why the actress did not tell Michy that she had been sleeping with Shatta Wale when she (Michy) and Shatta were together.

Watch the video below:

Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey is yet to comment on this allegation from the cousin of Shatta Wale who claims to have evidence of all that she is saying and would drop them at the right time.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.9mph
75 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
80 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News